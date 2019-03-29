More than 1,000 people turn up for Fresno Street Eats

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Downtown Fresno is "on a roll" right now.A party on Thursday night called Fresno Street Eats lured 1,200 people to Fulton Street.Some of the people who were out at last weekend's block party made their way back out to one corner of Fulton Street on Thursday night, with a lot of fun and a lot of money feeding into nearby businesses.From kids to adults, food trucks to local bakeries, the corner of Fulton Street at Tioga Sequoia Brewing Company was filled with people dancing and having fun at Fresno Street Eats.After a weekend of FresYes, plus Fresno FC's home opener and Alleywave - all bringing more than 30,000 people to Downtown Fresno, the event helped the once-vacant part of town continue its lively streak.Linda Xayavong says she took part in this past weekend's festivities, which made her want to come out on Thursday night."I just think with all the food vendors, the people, the music, the vibe that I got - it made me want to come back again."Fresno City Councilmember Miguel Arias says the revitalization of Downtown Fresno is creating a space for businesses and millennials to thrive."It's amazing to see a thriving city of half a million that serves a million people in the daytime. The heart of it needs to be thriving, inclusive and something for everyone."Tioga Sequoia president Michael Cruz hosted Thursday evening's party and says the goal is to make it a consistent event."This gives people another option of something to do downtown. There is still plenty of room."And soon, some of the room will be filled with new developments - like this south stadium parking lot across the street that is expected to become a location for housing a retail projects.Changes that has one Central Valley woman saying, "Fresno rocks".Next Thursday is opening night for the Grizzlies so you can likely expect even more people out there, bringing more business to the area.