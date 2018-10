There are now more options to catch a free movie in Fresno this summer.The City of Fresno is partnering with Comcast and PG&E to screen films through August. They include everything from Cars 3, Coco, Avengers Infinity War and Spiderman Homecoming.New this year, movies will be screened three days a week -- Wednesdays at Frank H Ball Park, Thursdays at Inspiration Park and Fridays at Eaton Plaza.Tonight's movie is Despicable Me 3.