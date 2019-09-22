traffic

NAS Lemoore officials recommend early arrival, patience after Blue Angels Air Show traffic issues

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A spokesperson with the Naval Air Station Lemoore has addressed traffic conditions entering Saturday's Blue Angels Air Show.

An ABC30 insider sent Action News photos of the lines into the airfield. The woman who took the photos said her family never made it to the show.

Another Action News viewer said he waited in line for two hours before he was able to park.

The spokesperson said many people who came to the day two show arrived later. They added the airfield only has one point of entry and exit, causing a bottleneck of traffic.

The spokesperson recommended those attending day three of the show to arrive early and to be patient. Gates open at 7 a.m. The show starts at 10 a.m. and runs until 4 p.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventslemooretraffic
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRAFFIC
First weekend of Hwy 41 construction could impact traffic to weekend events
Construction project will close part of Hwy 41 for next 8 weekends
Collision shuts down both directions of Hwy 41 in east Madera Co.
Metallica to rock first-ever Chase Center concert, traffic big concern
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mother of abducted 2-year-old pleads for son's return
Fresno State beats Sacramento State, 34-20
Construction project will close part of Hwy 41 for next 8 weekends
Woman sought for stealing from Camp Fire survivor
Visalia Police searching for suspect who stabbed 27-year-old man
2 victims identified after deadly rollover crash on Highway 168 near Harlan Ranch
$6,000 in stolen quarters found in California baby stroller
Show More
19-year-old shot, critically injured in Merced, police say
Merced structure fire leaves 3 families displaced
Muslim athlete suing Air Canada for forcing her to remove hijab
LA City Council declares Sept. 21 'Earth, Wind & Fire Day'
Bus driver arrested after child calls 911 to report her 'drunk'
More TOP STORIES News