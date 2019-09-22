NAS Lemoore officials recommend early arrival, patience after Blue Angels Air Show traffic issues

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A spokesperson with the Naval Air Station Lemoore has addressed traffic conditions entering Saturday's Blue Angels Air Show.An ABC30 insider sent Action News photos of the lines into the airfield. The woman who took the photos said her family never made it to the show.Another Action News viewer said he waited in line for two hours before he was able to park.The spokesperson said many people who came to the day two show arrived later. They added the airfield only has one point of entry and exit, causing a bottleneck of traffic.The spokesperson recommended those attending day three of the show to arrive early and to be patient. Gates open at 7 a.m. The show starts at 10 a.m. and runs until 4 p.m.