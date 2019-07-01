Community & Events

50 years after Apollo 11, original Mission Control restored down to coffee cups

HOUSTON, Texas -- NASA's Mission Control from the Apollo days has been meticulously restored to the way it looked 50 years ago.

The control room at Johnson Space Center in Houston was last used for space shuttle flights in the 1990s.



Friday's grand opening culminates years of work and millions in donations. It opens to the public on Monday, just weeks before the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.

The 1969 Mission Control has been recreated down to the carpeting, wallpaper, glass ashtrays and retro coffee cups.

ABC13 INTERACTIVE: From Houston to the Moon - Apollo 11 landing's 50th anniversary


