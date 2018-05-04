On Thursday, students at Fresno Christian are prayed for our community. From kindergarten to 12th-grade, hundreds gathered in an auditorium for a national day of prayer.They weren't the only ones, a handful of students at Weldon Elementary in Clovis also joined in.Students with the Good News Club came together at the school's flagpole, right before class.Seniors at the Terraces at San Joaquin also prayed, but they did it a little differently.They had pray stations and a "labyrinth.""It is like a small spiritual pilgrimage or a journey that you make just quietly and meditatively following the path that takes you to the center," said Jeanne Sanford. She says everyone coming together in prayer has the power to change the world. "Just to think of the people all over the country doing this today, getting up and coming out and having this experience it's very moving."