COMMUNITY & EVENTS

NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar makes stop in Fresno to talk leadership

EMBED </>More Videos

NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar makes stop in Fresno to talk leadership

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
For the first time, NBA Legend Kareem Abdul Jabbar made an appearance in Fresno.

The all-time leading NBA scorer packed the William Saroyan theatre to discuss Leadership on and off the court.

Basketball players from Clovis West and Central high schools listened in awe as the author and philanthropist talked about his career and personal achievements.

"I feel I was very fortunate to have lasted physically and mentally and to be able to do what I did and it was great playing with some special players we were able to achieve a lot and that doesn't always happen," said Abdul-Jabbar.

The 6 time NBA championship MVP and 19-time all-star went on to say his greatest accomplishment was making sure all of his kids graduated from school.

Abdul-Jabbar retired from the N-B-A at the age of 42.

His final game was June 13th in game four of the 89 NBA finals.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsNBALos Angeles Lakersfresno
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Visalia First Church doubles capacity with new sanctuary
One-man band entertaining the crowds at the Big Fresno Fair
New substation for Fresno County Deputies
Iconic train to soon have new Valley home
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Bail bondsman shoots suspect in Southwest Fresno while trying to serve a warrant
Fresno police officer charged with two felonies, extreme violence
Faraday Future fights with Chinese investor as production nears at Hanford plant
New task force cracking down on people who aren't allowed to own guns
Man rescued from house fire caught on camera
Children over 12 face jail time for trick-or-treating in some towns
Fresno City College recives $1 million boost to CTE program
New substation for Fresno County Deputies
Show More
Fire in Northeast Fresno engulfs apartment complex
Mexican couple with body parts in stroller accused of killing 20 women
Campaign mailer spurs debate between Proposition 6 opponents
Dinuba woman sentenced for practicing unlicensed dentistry out of her home
UN Ambassador Nikki Haley is resigning
More News