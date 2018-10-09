For the first time, NBA Legend Kareem Abdul Jabbar made an appearance in Fresno.The all-time leading NBA scorer packed the William Saroyan theatre to discuss Leadership on and off the court.Basketball players from Clovis West and Central high schools listened in awe as the author and philanthropist talked about his career and personal achievements."I feel I was very fortunate to have lasted physically and mentally and to be able to do what I did and it was great playing with some special players we were able to achieve a lot and that doesn't always happen," said Abdul-Jabbar.The 6 time NBA championship MVP and 19-time all-star went on to say his greatest accomplishment was making sure all of his kids graduated from school.Abdul-Jabbar retired from the N-B-A at the age of 42.His final game was June 13th in game four of the 89 NBA finals.