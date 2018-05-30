New artwork creates buzz in Downtown Fresno

A cross w scriptures throughout by local artists Cyndi Lewis is at Divisadero and Calaveras @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/MONxkY0gV6 — Sam Photog (@Sagl123) May 30, 2018

A new piece of artwork in Downtown Fresno created quite the buzz on Wednesday, and we had to check it out for ourselves.The piece was created by local artist Cyndi Lewis and is located on the corner of Divisadero and Calaveras.Video of the artwork was sent to us on facebook from ABC30 insider Desiree Victoria.Action News has reached out to the artist for more information about the piece. However, no one has gotten back to us.Photojournalist Sam Gill visited the artwork earlier today and said the piece, which resembles Jesus on the cross, caused people to stop and pray in front of it.If you look closely, the artwork features several scriptures from the bible.We will update you when we find out more about the new art installment.