New attractions at the Big Fresno Fair include gaming experience, mural artist

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Big times are back at the Big Fresno Fair.
RELATED: Big Fresno Fair 2019: Info, Concerts, Tickets, Dates, what's new, what to see, and how to meet the ABC30 Action News staff
Stacy Rianda, a Deputy Manager, said each year they like to bring in new attractions.
"We always want to keep the fair fresh. We never want people to come back to the fair and say, 'Oh I've already seen it, it's the same thing every year'. That is the worst," she said.
One new exhibit in Kids' Town is called Sierra to the Sea, where kids can learn about the flow of water from the mountains to the sea. They can also check out what type of wildlife can be found along the way.
On the other side of the fair, near the carnival, don't forget to check out the Arcy. He is an artist that will be painting a new mural each day.
Another new exhibit is called The Showdown- An Esport Education Gaming Experience. This is all about gaming.
"They will be able to play Minecraft, Super Smash Brothers, Fortnite, and a lot of various retro video games," said Rick Gonzalez, who is the owner of Blue Shell Gaming.
He went on to say, "They will be playing against each other and we will be livestreaming all of their games and tournament play to our Twitch and social media feeds".
He explained this is their first time at the fair and are excited to bring this opportunity to the public as well as the world.
"It's something we've always kind of aspired to do, something that involves the community and we are able to do it in a friendly fun safe way." Gonzalez said.
Gonzalez stressed when you play a game online you are only playing against others at the Big Fresno Fair.
"So we do have coaches here that are going to be monitoring the kids as they play. We are having parents sign as well, but we do monitor what they are able to play and have limited access to certain aspects of the game," he said.
It's also free to play, unless you enter in one of the tournaments.
If you are interested in going to the Big Fresno Fair you can get in for free on Thursday, just click here for the information you will need.
New attractions at the Big Fresno Fair include gaming experience, mural artist
BIG FRESNO FAIR
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More