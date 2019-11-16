New book features Fresno's rising music scene

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Music is taking center stage in a new book featuring artists who've visited the Central Valley."No one archives them; no one commemorates it. So with me being a photographer, I noticed that, and I wanted to be the one to do that and the one that says for all the great artists that come to town, it should be memorialized. So that was the focus of this book."Steven Sanchez is the concert photographer behind the newly published book "Rock & Roll for Everybody."The Clovis native photographed dozens of artists in the rock genre."I'm a big collective soul fan, so when I got to see them, that was awesome. They toured with three doors down, so it was good to see both of them," Sanchez said.Other artists include P-O-D, Lisa Loeb. The pictures were taken from 2016 to 2018 in venues from Bitwise to Fulton 55 to the Save Mart Center."You see that passion in the picture from the musician. Then you use your passion, for me, my photography, to create the best picture you can so when you mesh the two together with its a good work of art," Sanchez said.Sanchez hopes the photographs will showcase the rising music scene."We do have quality acts that come through Fresno, we do have big names that come through the area, and we shouldn't be glossed over when bands are finding cities to tour. Fresno is a place to be taken seriously, and we have a lot of great music lovers," Sanchez said.The book is currently listed around $33.You can get your hands on Rock & Roll for Everybody. It's being sold on Amazon and Barnes and Noble's Web site.