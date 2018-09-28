Pet owners are always on the lookout for new places to take their dogs and now Southeast Fresno has a dog park to call its own.14-year-old Monty couldn't wait to get in and explore the new dog park at Al Radka park. New smells and a new place to call his own.Susan Schroeder says as more people learn of the dog park they'll make use of it."Well I think it's very helpful and we need 15-20 more in the city. Period. We don't have enough areas for them to go," said Susan Schroeder, Monty's owner.Fresno City Council member Luis Chavez showed us the obstacle course pieces which will soon be added.An area like this has long been needed for pet owners who don't have any room for their dogs to roam."Somewhere you can take your furry little friend and have a good time and not have to worry about unleashing them and then running to the street or getting hurt or biting someone so it was badly needed," said Luis Chavez, City Council member.The public will actually help name the new dog park. You can email your suggestions to district5@fresno.gov until October 19th.When people do bring their dogs here Schroeder hopes they clean up the mess they leave.Other changes are coming to Al Radka Park. A soccer field will soon be established next to the playground.Monty liked the dog park but wishes it had a few more squirrels to chase.