DOG

New dog park in Southeast Fresno, city hopes to build more

EMBED </>More Videos

Southeast Fresno has a new dog park

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Pet owners are always on the lookout for new places to take their dogs and now Southeast Fresno has a dog park to call its own.

14-year-old Monty couldn't wait to get in and explore the new dog park at Al Radka park. New smells and a new place to call his own.

Susan Schroeder says as more people learn of the dog park they'll make use of it.

"Well I think it's very helpful and we need 15-20 more in the city. Period. We don't have enough areas for them to go," said Susan Schroeder, Monty's owner.

Fresno City Council member Luis Chavez showed us the obstacle course pieces which will soon be added.

An area like this has long been needed for pet owners who don't have any room for their dogs to roam.

"Somewhere you can take your furry little friend and have a good time and not have to worry about unleashing them and then running to the street or getting hurt or biting someone so it was badly needed," said Luis Chavez, City Council member.

The public will actually help name the new dog park. You can email your suggestions to district5@fresno.gov until October 19th.

When people do bring their dogs here Schroeder hopes they clean up the mess they leave.

Other changes are coming to Al Radka Park. A soccer field will soon be established next to the playground.

Monty liked the dog park but wishes it had a few more squirrels to chase.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsdogpetsparkFresno - Southeast
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DOG
Phone use could cause depression in your dog
Dog escapes, then rings doorbell to get back inside
Dog gets new 3D printed skull after tumor surgery
Pit bull hit by car may have saved child
More dog
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Horse racing is back at the Big Fresno Fair
Your Weekend
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Big Fresno Fair 2018 Information
Discounted days at the Big Fresno Fair
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Show More
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
Transgender student wants to run for homecoming queen, says principal wouldn't allow it
Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo left off Portugal squad for upcoming matches
More News