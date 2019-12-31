New Year's Day and New Year's Eve events across Central California

Tuesday, December 31st
Brew Years Eve
Time: 5:00PM-12:30PM
Location: Brewery District on Inyo St & Broadway St, Fresno, CA
Event Info: The very first Brew Years Eve Block Party. Zack's Brewing, Modernist Fresno & 411 Broadway are coming together to host the block party. There will be music, food trucks, and specialty beer.
For more information, click here.
Countdown to Noon Party
Time: 9:00AM-12:30PM
Location: 2930 E. Nees Ave #105, Fresno, CA
Event Info: Join us for a morning of playtime to celebrate the coming New Year!
Countdown to Noon means welcoming 2020 without the late bedtime.
For more information, click here.
NYE 2020 at Aldo's Nightclub
Time: 9:00PM-2:00AM
Location: 617 W Belmont Ave, Fresno, CA
Event Info: Ring in the new year with live regional Mexican music and DJ. There will be a midnight countdown & champagne toast.
For more information, click here.
Family Fun NYE 2020
Time: 8:00PM-1:00AM
Location: 1200 Shaw Ave Suite 103, Clovis, CA
Event Info: Enjoy a Pizza Buffet, Unlimited Adventure Course (includes grip socks), Laser Tag, Virtual Reality Games, Ropes Course, Non-Redemption Arcade, Music and Balloon Drop!
For more information, click here.
FAB NYE 2019 Celebration
Time: 6:00PM-2:00AM
Location: FAB Fresno 716 E Olive Ave, Fresno, CA
Event Info: FAB New Years Eve 2019 Celebration featuring extra special guest Dj Worthy!
For more information, click here.
Outlaw 2020 New Years
Time: 5:00PM-1:00AM
Location: 325 Clovis Ave, Clovis, CA
Event Info: come out to our 1920s dress up New Years...DJ Truelove will be bringing in the 20s with some great dance music.. plus some goodies for everyone
For more information, click here.
2020 New Year's Eve Party at The Standard
Time: 8:00PM-2:00AM
Location: 9455 Forth Washington Rd, Fresno, CA
Event Info: New Year's event at the Standard Restaurant and Lounge
For more information, click here.
Roaring 20's New Year's Eve Party
Time: 10:00PM-1:00AM
Location: 1033 Van Ness Ave, Fresno, CA
Event Info: New Year's event at the Club One Casino
For more information, click here.
New Year's Eve Celebration at Campagnia
Time: 5:00PM-12:00AM
Location: 1185 E Champlain Dr, Fresno CA
Event Info: New Year's event at the Campagnia.
For more information, click here.
Wednesday, January 1st
2020 Resolution Run
Time: 8:30AM-11:30PM
Location: Woodward Park, Fresno CA
Event Info: Kick off the new year the right way! We all make resolutions - and they often involve our physical well-being. Whether you want to lose weight, run faster, or just try new things, we invite you to start the new year off surrounded by friends and family. So grab your running shoes and your friends, and join us at the New Year's Day Fresno Resolution Run on January 1, 2020.
For more information, click here.
Tuesday, December 31st
Sip N' Tropical NYE Mega Party
Time: 9:00PM-1:00AM
Location: Toca Madera Winery 36140 Ave 9, Madera, CA
Event Info: Join Toca Madera Winery to celebrate the new year with their 2 dance floor room tropical party.
For more information, click here.
MYP 2020 New Years Eve Bash
Time: 9:00PM-2:00AM
Location: Burrito King 319 N Gateway Dr, Madera, CA
Event Info: Bring in the New Year with Madera Young Professionals at the New Years Eve Bash.
For more information, click here.
Michael Walker at The Found Bar and Grill
Time: 9:00PM-12:00AM
Location: The Final Round Bar & Grill 19 Clubhouse Dr, Chowchilla, CA
Event Info: Ringing in the New Year with Michael Walker at The Final Round Bar & Grill at Pheasant Run Golf Club in Chowchilla CA.
For more information, click here.
New Year's Eve with Fireworks at Bass Lake
Time: 7:30PM-12:30AM
Location: The Pines Resort, 54432 Road 432, Bass Lake, CA
Event Info: Ring in 2020 in style at the Pines Resort with a Fun New Year's Eve "Glitz & Glam" Party in the Lakeview Room. Enjoy a variety of music by DJ Markie Mark (Entertainment 360), *NEW* digital photo booth, party favors, gold & silver decor and at midnight, raise a toast to a New Year with a complimentary glass of champagne*.
For more information, click here.
Destination 2020 New Year's Eve
Time: 9:00PM-1:00AM
Location: Chuckchansi Gold Resort & Casino 711 Lucky Ln, Coarsegold, CA
Event Info: Blast into the future with Chukchansi Gold this New Year's Eve as we celebrate another decade with our top notch Entertainment!
For more information, click here.
Tuesday, December 31st
Ring in the 2020 New Year!
Time: 6:30PM-1:00AM
Location: Club Mercedes 569 West 9th St Merced, CA
Event info: Ring in 2020 with us at our New Year's Eve party! Featuring the awesome band It's All Good! Doors open at 6:30 pm. Hors d'oeuvres will be served from 8-10pm followed by a champagne toast at midnight.
For more information, click here.
New Year's Eve Party
Time: 9:00PM-1:00AM
Location: Hotel Mission De Oro 13070 S Highay 33, Santa Nella, CA
Event info: Bring in the New Year in style with Hotel Mission de Oro at the Mission Lounge!
We've lined up DJ Balboa & Mo Eazy for the night's entertainment and will be offering a Champagne toast at midnight.
For more information, click here.
New Year Party
Time: 9:00PM-2:00AM
Location: Covas Great American Food 2000 East Childs Ave, Merced, CA
Event info: New Year's celebration at Covas. 21 and over only.
For more information, click here.
Glow in the Dark New Year's Eve DJ Party
Time: 8:30PM-1:00AM
Location: 80 W G St Unit C, Los Banos, CA
Event info: Join us Tuesday Dec. 31st to celebrate the new years in a Glow in the Dark DJ Party. Come out in your best Neon decked outfit and glowsticks and dance the night away into 2020.
For more information, click here.
Wednesday, January 1st
New Years Day Mimosas and Beignets
Time: 11:00AM-8:30PM
Location: 639 9th St, Los Banos, CA
Event Info: Bring a friend and celebrate the first day of 2020 at The Quail with our $12 Mimosa special, including beignets and 2 mimosas.
For more information, click here.
Tuesday, December 31st
New Year's Bash with The Appletons and Scott Patrick
Time: 6:00PM-12:00AM
Location: 4996 A 7th St, Mariposa, CA
Event info: Celebrate the New Year with some blues and Indie-folk music.
For more information, click here.
New Years Party
Time: 8:00PM-1:00AM
Location: 5159 Hwy 140, Mariposa, CA
Event info: Join us for our annual New Year's Eve Party featuring DJ Anthony.
For more information, click here.
New Years Eve Concert
Time: 9:00PM-12:00AM
Location: Cathedral Lounge 3 Bear Valley Rd, Bear Valley, CA
Event info: Grab your skis, make your resort reservations, bring your dance pants it's going to be the best party of 2019 at the Bear Valley Village in the Cathedral Lounge.
For more information, click here.
Wednesday, January 1st
2nd Annual New Year's Day Crossrock Odyssey
Time: 9:00AM-4:00PM
Location:
Event info: Digging event in Mariposa County
For more information, click here.
Tuesday, December 31st
Hop Forged New Years Eve Bash
Time: 8:30PM-12:30AM
Location: Hop Forged Brewing Company 106 W. 7th St, Hanford, CA
Event info: Hop Forged Brewing Company will be having a New Years celebration.
For more information, click here.
New Years Eve Throwback Dance Party
Time: 9:00PM-2:00AM
Location: The Lacey 889 E. Lacey Blvd, Hanford, CA
Event info: Ring in the New Year with us at The Lacey in your BEST attire on Tuesday Dec. 31st For more information, click here.
New Years Eve Party
Time: 3:00PM-9:00PM
Location: NAS Lemoore MWR Liberty, 821 Hancock Circle, Lemoore, CA
Event info: New Year's celebration at NAS Lemoore MWR Liberty.
For more information, click here.
New Years Eve Scholarship Party
Time: 6:30PM-1:00AM
Location: Lemoore Civic Auditorium, Lemoore, CA
Event info: Please join us on New Years Eve as we bring in the year 2020, "Harlem Nights" style, for a good cause! Casino Night in the Roaring 20s!
For more information, click here.
Tuesday, December 31st
New Years Celebration 2020
Time: 8:00PM-1:30AM
Location: Visalia Conventional Center, 303 E Acequia Ave, Visalia, CA
Event info: New Year's celebration at the Visalia Convectional Center, hosted by The Band August.
For more information, click here.
BZMTI @New Year's Eve Concert
Time: 7:00PM
Location: Visalia Veterans Memorial District, 609 W Central Ave, Visalia, CA
Event info: Enjoy finishing-off this year with a night of dancing and good times with BZMTI band and the original DJ Juice!
For more information, click here.
Roaring into the 20's NYE Bash
Time: 9:00PM-2:00AM
Location: Cellar Door, 101 W Main St, Visalia, CA
Event info: DJ Omar and DJ Mikee will be spinning the best dance music of the past decade! Join us in your best dapper and flapper attire!
For more information, click here.
Visalia's New Years Eve Dance
Time: 8:00PM-1:00AM
Location: Perico Productions, Visalia, CA
Event info: New Year's celebration at the Visalia.
For more information, click here.
New Years Eve Party
Time: 6:00PM-2:00AM
Location: T.D.E.S. Portuguese Hall of Tulare 515 N I st, Tulare, CA
Event info: Doors open 6 pm. Dinner 7pm. Kids 10 and under $10 adults $40
For more information, click here.
Masquerade New Year Eve Party
Time: 7:00PM-12:30AM
Location: Barmageddon, 126 E Kern Ave, Tulare, CA
Event info: Barmageddon's Masquerade New Year's Eve Party!
For more information, click here.
Wednesday, January 1st
Visalia PAL 2020 Resolution 5K Race
Time: 10:00AM-12:00PM
Location: Downtown Visalia, Visalia, CA
Event Info: Kick off the New Year the right way with a healthy run. Visalia PAL will be hosting a 5K Race and Kids' 1/4 mile fun run. The event will take place in Downtown Visalia, Garden Street Plaza. This fundraising event will benefit in sending 60 kids to our PAL honor camp at Camp San Joaquin in the Sequoia National Forest.
For more information, click here.