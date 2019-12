New Year's Day and New Year's Eve events across Central California

Tuesday, December 31st

Time: 5:00PM-12:30PMLocation: Brewery District on Inyo St & Broadway St, Fresno, CAEvent Info: The very first Brew Years Eve Block Party. Zack's Brewing, Modernist Fresno & 411 Broadway are coming together to host the block party. There will be music, food trucks, and specialty beer.For more information, click here Time: 9:00AM-12:30PMLocation: 2930 E. Nees Ave #105, Fresno, CAEvent Info: Join us for a morning of playtime to celebrate the coming New Year!Countdown to Noon means welcoming 2020 without the late bedtime.For more information, click here Time: 9:00PM-2:00AMLocation: 617 W Belmont Ave, Fresno, CAEvent Info: Ring in the new year with live regional Mexican music and DJ. There will be a midnight countdown & champagne toast.For more information, click here Time: 8:00PM-1:00AMLocation: 1200 Shaw Ave Suite 103, Clovis, CAEvent Info: Enjoy a Pizza Buffet, Unlimited Adventure Course (includes grip socks), Laser Tag, Virtual Reality Games, Ropes Course, Non-Redemption Arcade, Music and Balloon Drop!For more information, click here Time: 6:00PM-2:00AMLocation: FAB Fresno 716 E Olive Ave, Fresno, CAEvent Info: FAB New Years Eve 2019 Celebration featuring extra special guest Dj Worthy!For more information, click here Time: 5:00PM-1:00AMLocation: 325 Clovis Ave, Clovis, CAEvent Info: come out to our 1920s dress up New Years...DJ Truelove will be bringing in the 20s with some great dance music.. plus some goodies for everyoneFor more information, click here Time: 8:00PM-2:00AMLocation: 9455 Forth Washington Rd, Fresno, CAEvent Info: New Year's event at the Standard Restaurant and LoungeFor more information, click here Time: 10:00PM-1:00AMLocation: 1033 Van Ness Ave, Fresno, CAEvent Info: New Year's event at the Club One CasinoFor more information, click here Time: 5:00PM-12:00AMLocation: 1185 E Champlain Dr, Fresno CAEvent Info: New Year's event at the Campagnia.For more information, click here Time: 8:30AM-11:30PMLocation: Woodward Park, Fresno CAEvent Info: Kick off the new year the right way! We all make resolutions - and they often involve our physical well-being. Whether you want to lose weight, run faster, or just try new things, we invite you to start the new year off surrounded by friends and family. So grab your running shoes and your friends, and join us at the New Year's Day Fresno Resolution Run on January 1, 2020.For more information, click here Time: 9:00PM-1:00AMLocation: Toca Madera Winery 36140 Ave 9, Madera, CAEvent Info: Join Toca Madera Winery to celebrate the new year with their 2 dance floor room tropical party.For more information, click here Time: 9:00PM-2:00AMLocation: Burrito King 319 N Gateway Dr, Madera, CAEvent Info: Bring in the New Year with Madera Young Professionals at the New Years Eve Bash.For more information, click here Time: 9:00PM-12:00AMLocation: The Final Round Bar & Grill 19 Clubhouse Dr, Chowchilla, CAEvent Info: Ringing in the New Year with Michael Walker at The Final Round Bar & Grill at Pheasant Run Golf Club in Chowchilla CA.For more information, click here Time: 7:30PM-12:30AMLocation: The Pines Resort, 54432 Road 432, Bass Lake, CAEvent Info: Ring in 2020 in style at the Pines Resort with a Fun New Year's Eve "Glitz & Glam" Party in the Lakeview Room. Enjoy a variety of music by DJ Markie Mark (Entertainment 360), *NEW* digital photo booth, party favors, gold & silver decor and at midnight, raise a toast to a New Year with a complimentary glass of champagne*.For more information, click here Time: 9:00PM-1:00AMLocation: Chuckchansi Gold Resort & Casino 711 Lucky Ln, Coarsegold, CAEvent Info: Blast into the future with Chukchansi Gold this New Year's Eve as we celebrate another decade with our top notch Entertainment!For more information, click here Time: 6:30PM-1:00AMLocation: Club Mercedes 569 West 9th St Merced, CAEvent info: Ring in 2020 with us at our New Year's Eve party! Featuring the awesome band It's All Good! Doors open at 6:30 pm. Hors d'oeuvres will be served from 8-10pm followed by a champagne toast at midnight.For more information, click here Time: 9:00PM-1:00AMLocation: Hotel Mission De Oro 13070 S Highay 33, Santa Nella, CAEvent info: Bring in the New Year in style with Hotel Mission de Oro at the Mission Lounge!We've lined up DJ Balboa & Mo Eazy for the night's entertainment and will be offering a Champagne toast at midnight.For more information, click here Time: 9:00PM-2:00AMLocation: Covas Great American Food 2000 East Childs Ave, Merced, CAEvent info: New Year's celebration at Covas. 21 and over only.For more information, click here Time: 8:30PM-1:00AMLocation: 80 W G St Unit C, Los Banos, CAEvent info: Join us Tuesday Dec. 31st to celebrate the new years in a Glow in the Dark DJ Party. Come out in your best Neon decked outfit and glowsticks and dance the night away into 2020.For more information, click here Time: 11:00AM-8:30PMLocation: 639 9th St, Los Banos, CAEvent Info: Bring a friend and celebrate the first day of 2020 at The Quail with our $12 Mimosa special, including beignets and 2 mimosas.For more information, click here.Time: 6:00PM-12:00AMLocation: 4996 A 7th St, Mariposa, CAEvent info: Celebrate the New Year with some blues and Indie-folk music.For more information, click here Time: 8:00PM-1:00AMLocation: 5159 Hwy 140, Mariposa, CAEvent info: Join us for our annual New Year's Eve Party featuring DJ Anthony.For more information, click here Time: 9:00PM-12:00AMLocation: Cathedral Lounge 3 Bear Valley Rd, Bear Valley, CAEvent info: Grab your skis, make your resort reservations, bring your dance pants it's going to be the best party of 2019 at the Bear Valley Village in the Cathedral Lounge.For more information, click here Time: 9:00AM-4:00PMLocation:Event info: Digging event in Mariposa CountyFor more information, click here Time: 8:30PM-12:30AMLocation: Hop Forged Brewing Company 106 W. 7th St, Hanford, CAEvent info: Hop Forged Brewing Company will be having a New Years celebration.For more information, click here Time: 9:00PM-2:00AMLocation: The Lacey 889 E. Lacey Blvd, Hanford, CAEvent info: Ring in the New Year with us at The Lacey in your BEST attire on Tuesday Dec. 31st For more information, click here Time: 3:00PM-9:00PMLocation: NAS Lemoore MWR Liberty, 821 Hancock Circle, Lemoore, CAEvent info: New Year's celebration at NAS Lemoore MWR Liberty.For more information, click here Time: 6:30PM-1:00AMLocation: Lemoore Civic Auditorium, Lemoore, CAEvent info: Please join us on New Years Eve as we bring in the year 2020, "Harlem Nights" style, for a good cause! Casino Night in the Roaring 20s!For more information, click here Time: 8:00PM-1:30AMLocation: Visalia Conventional Center, 303 E Acequia Ave, Visalia, CAEvent info: New Year's celebration at the Visalia Convectional Center, hosted by The Band August.For more information, click here Time: 7:00PMLocation: Visalia Veterans Memorial District, 609 W Central Ave, Visalia, CAEvent info: Enjoy finishing-off this year with a night of dancing and good times with BZMTI band and the original DJ Juice!For more information, click here Time: 9:00PM-2:00AMLocation: Cellar Door, 101 W Main St, Visalia, CAEvent info: DJ Omar and DJ Mikee will be spinning the best dance music of the past decade! Join us in your best dapper and flapper attire!For more information, click here Time: 8:00PM-1:00AMLocation: Perico Productions, Visalia, CAEvent info: New Year's celebration at the Visalia.For more information, click here Time: 6:00PM-2:00AMLocation: T.D.E.S. Portuguese Hall of Tulare 515 N I st, Tulare, CAEvent info: Doors open 6 pm. Dinner 7pm. Kids 10 and under $10 adults $40For more information, click here Time: 7:00PM-12:30AMLocation: Barmageddon, 126 E Kern Ave, Tulare, CAEvent info: Barmageddon's Masquerade New Year's Eve Party!For more information, click here Time: 10:00AM-12:00PMLocation: Downtown Visalia, Visalia, CAEvent Info: Kick off the New Year the right way with a healthy run. Visalia PAL will be hosting a 5K Race and Kids' 1/4 mile fun run. The event will take place in Downtown Visalia, Garden Street Plaza. This fundraising event will benefit in sending 60 kids to our PAL honor camp at Camp San Joaquin in the Sequoia National Forest.For more information, click here