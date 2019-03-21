NFL player from Central Valley makes a special donation to local café

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Before the doors opened for lunch at Kids Café in Downtown Fresno an NFL all-star made a special delivery.A pair of cleats worn by Detroit Lions player Andre Chachere will now be on display."My mom has brought me to the Kids Café every time I come into Fresno. So I have been a part of doing things with special education. So I felt this was a great thing to do for My Cause My Cleats," said Chachere.The 'My Cause My Cleats' campaign is a collaboration between the NFL and its players that focuses on causes with economic and social impact throughout the nation.Chachere has been involved with special education and the Special Olympics since he was in elementary school.His mother, Romy, got him involved when she worked for the Clovis Unified School District."And it just grew on him. I think it was since about fifth grade and he has just taken off with it. So every time it was no more having to volunteer. He willingly came and wanted to be a part of it," she said.The Clovis West and San Jose State graduate spends time in the Central Valley helping out at football training camps for kids.On Wednesday he talked to the staff of Kids Café and showed them the cleats he wore in the NFL."They got the design perfect. It matches the log outside perfectly. I love these cleats," said Chachere.Each employee here is from the Fresno County Office of Education's adult transition program, helping 18 to 22-year-olds become more independent. Preparing them for the workforce."You now hire our kids and put them in restaurants in Fresno County. And today is another day that we can show the world that Kids Café exists through the NFL," said Jim Yovino, Fresno County Superintendent of Schools.