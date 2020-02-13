Community & Events

Non-profit StoryCorps wants to create largest single collection of human voices ever recorded

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A traveling oral history project is in Fresno for six weeks, looking to document 150 real and honest conversations.

The non-profit StoryCorps is looking to create the largest single collection of human voices ever recorded and record, preserve and share the stories of the Valley.

And you can be a part of it. Click here to schedule an appointment to have your voice recorded.

"All we ask is that they talk about something that they think is important to them - when in life have you felt most alone, what is your first memory, what are your dreams for me, can you tell me about your first kiss, when you meet God, what do you want to say to him - it's mostly about being vulnerable and being being real, kind of letting go of whatever preconceived notions you had about who this person is or how they might respond to you and just being responding in the present moments," says Ava Ahmanbeigi of StoryCorps.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfresno
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Spider-Man mask-wearing serial burglary suspect arrested in Los Banos
Report: Death toll in Camp Fire likely includes 50 more people
Preparations underway as mosquito season nears in Fresno
Mothers Against Drunk Driving chapter returning to Fresno
Valley police agencies make strong push to recruit new officers
World Ag Expo Day 2: Trade issues due to the Coronavirus
Man who pleaded guilty in 2018 murder asking for forgiveness
Show More
16-year-old in critical condition after shooting in central Fresno
Many with Selma Unified School District fighting to keep their jobs
Talks to deport Hmongs, Laotians cause fear after removal orders issued in other areas
Surplus in grapes may not mean cheaper wine prices
Health watch: Saving hearts from birth
More TOP STORIES News