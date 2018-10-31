Visalia El Diamante High School students were backstage at Lincoln Elementary in Kingsburg Wednesday morning, putting the finishing touches one of the greatest costume reveals the school has ever seen."It is really cool to see the kids reactions to these kinds of projects," said Cheyenne Campbell, El Diamante High School. "I hope it is a good reaction."It's a blue whale and a colorful dragon all wrapped into one, but the attention to detail isn't what sets it apart from the rest. It's the wheelchair that truly makes it special. This wheelchair costume is being donated to third grader Ryker Dunn."I don't even know if there are words for it, I'm really overwhelmed for that chance for other people to see how great our boy is and to get to see him shine," said Heather Dunn, Ryker's mom.The 9-year-old was adopted from China by the Dunn family. This year is the first time he will ever celebrate Halloween. Non-profit Magic Wheelchair and students from El Diamante are making it an unforgettable one. both worked together to build the costume. The inspiration behind the ensemble comes from Ryker's favorite book, The Adventures of Beekle: The Unimaginary Friend."There is a line that says he does the unimaginable and for me, that is something I have always hoped for him," said Heather. "Always wanting to give him the opportunity and be able to do the unimaginable."Ryker patiently waited for the big reveal. He had no idea the costume of his dreams is behind the curtains. The reveal was an emotional moment for his mom, but the perfect treat for Ryker."It's a good idea," said Ryker.Heather put her son in the costume and they were ready to have the happiest Halloween they've ever had together.