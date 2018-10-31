COSTUMES

Non-profit donates wheelchair costume to Kingsburg boy

EMBED </>More Videos

Visalia El Diamante High School students were backstage at Lincoln Elementary in Kingsburg Wednesday morning, putting the finishing touches one of the greatest costume reveals the

By
KINGSBURG, Calif. (KFSN) --
Visalia El Diamante High School students were backstage at Lincoln Elementary in Kingsburg Wednesday morning, putting the finishing touches one of the greatest costume reveals the school has ever seen.

"It is really cool to see the kids reactions to these kinds of projects," said Cheyenne Campbell, El Diamante High School. "I hope it is a good reaction."

It's a blue whale and a colorful dragon all wrapped into one, but the attention to detail isn't what sets it apart from the rest. It's the wheelchair that truly makes it special. This wheelchair costume is being donated to third grader Ryker Dunn.

"I don't even know if there are words for it, I'm really overwhelmed for that chance for other people to see how great our boy is and to get to see him shine," said Heather Dunn, Ryker's mom.

The 9-year-old was adopted from China by the Dunn family. This year is the first time he will ever celebrate Halloween. Non-profit Magic Wheelchair and students from El Diamante are making it an unforgettable one. both worked together to build the costume. The inspiration behind the ensemble comes from Ryker's favorite book, The Adventures of Beekle: The Unimaginary Friend.

"There is a line that says he does the unimaginable and for me, that is something I have always hoped for him," said Heather. "Always wanting to give him the opportunity and be able to do the unimaginable."

Ryker patiently waited for the big reveal. He had no idea the costume of his dreams is behind the curtains. The reveal was an emotional moment for his mom, but the perfect treat for Ryker.

"It's a good idea," said Ryker.

Heather put her son in the costume and they were ready to have the happiest Halloween they've ever had together.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsvisaliahalloweencostumescommunityKingsburg
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COSTUMES
How your favorite celebrities dressed up for Halloween 2018
'Live with Kelly and Ryan' Halloween costume contest
Zombie teeth: Woman super-glues false fangs into her mouth
Fresno Co. Multiples Club trick-or-treats through Old Town Clovis
More costumes
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Community rallies together to welcome home young girl after lung transplant
Memorial planned for fallen Fresno County Deputy Sheriff Rod Lucas
Madera County celebrates its 125th birthday
Several Fresno Police Officers and Detectives honored for their heroic acts
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Police warn parents about uptick in auto-pedestrian accidents on Halloween
Former detective accused of stealing money from Merced Police Officer's Association
San Francisco Giants legend Willie McCovey dies
Memorial planned for fallen Fresno County Deputy Sheriff Rod Lucas
Local agencies want drivers to be prepared for dense fog this winter
Health Watch: New lungs for Jenna
HIGHWAY HERO: Lone worker unclogs drain on flooded highway
Financial crisis affects Hanford Faraday Future employees, but extent unknown
Show More
Two shot at Northeast Fresno AM/PM when store owners gun discharges
Downtown Fresno church vandalized, mutilated animal carcasses left at doorstep
Consumer Watch: New way to fight robocalls
1 man dead after cotton module collision on Highway 33
Sentencing of man who committed lewd acts with minor postponed amid pending doctor's review
More News