Obama, Steph Curry captivate young men of color in Oakland

Former President Barack Obama made a special trip to Oakland on Wednesday night, where he and Warriors star Steph Curry captivated a crowd filled with young men of color.The visit was for the first national gathering OF "My Brother's Keeper Alliance".The non-profit was launched by President Obama, five years ago after the death of Trayvon Martin.In the audience was a group of kids and mentors from Fresno's Building Healthy Communities -- and Fresno Boys and Men of Color.Besides Steph Curry, the President was joined tonight by musician John Legend and Black Panther director Ryan Coogler.President Obama's Foundation invited the groups from the Central Valley to attend Wednesday's event.