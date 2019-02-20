COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Obama, Steph Curry captivate young men of color in Oakland

EMBED </>More Videos

The visit was for the first national gathering OF "My Brother's Keeper Alliance".

Former President Barack Obama made a special trip to Oakland on Wednesday night, where he and Warriors star Steph Curry captivated a crowd filled with young men of color.

The visit was for the first national gathering OF "My Brother's Keeper Alliance".

The non-profit was launched by President Obama, five years ago after the death of Trayvon Martin.

In the audience was a group of kids and mentors from Fresno's Building Healthy Communities -- and Fresno Boys and Men of Color.

Besides Steph Curry, the President was joined tonight by musician John Legend and Black Panther director Ryan Coogler.

President Obama's Foundation invited the groups from the Central Valley to attend Wednesday's event.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsOakland
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Yosemite's famous 'firefall' returns as spectators flock to the park
Tachi Palace to host Selena Tejano Tribute Festival
Fresno looks to upgrade parking with 'smart meters'
Fresno kids, mentors to attend conference with former President Obama
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Fresno Police body camera shows deadly shooting
CHP: prepare for road closures as snow levels are expected to drop
State agencies say Valley is prepared for a California megastorm
CHP paces traffic over I-5 at Grapevine after reports of snow
Snow Day School Schedules
Woodlake cop held to answer on almost all of sex assault charges
Recent uptick in liquor store robberies has Fresno police on alert
Union Pacific and Madera Police conduct railroad safety operation
Show More
Fresno Police welcome new K-9 officers to the force
Napa sheriff releases bodycam video from deadly shooting involving deputy
Despite healthy snowpack, some water users disappointed in initial allocation
California lawmakers seek tax, other limits on sugary drinks
Jussie Smollett charged with disorderly conduct for filing false police report, prosecutors say
More News