Old Town Clovis event offers up city's finest foods, art and music

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Old Town Clovis offered up its best flavors for the Taste of Clovis community event.

The music and art show was free to attend but anyone looking to sample Clovis' finest had to pay.

Some of the city's most popular restaurants came to give food samples to the attendees. There were parklets set up at every corner giving people different things to do including one with painted pianos open to play.

Proceeds from the Taste of Clovis event and the art auctions will help support the Clovis Culinary Center as well as other local non-profits.
