Old Town Clovis hosts athletes who rise above the rest at Pole Vaulting Championship

One of Old Town Clovis' biggest sporting events is back. On Friday athletes will reach for the stars as they compete in the 24th annual North American Pole Vault Championships.Local teams will compete for the top spot against others from Los Angeles and Phoenix, Arizona. Teams are made up of high school, elite and rising star athletes.The event starts at 4:45 p.m. and the opening ceremony will take place at 6:30 p.m.The farmers market will also be going on during the event.