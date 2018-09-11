COMMUNITY & EVENTS

One of the last remaining B-17 bombers lands in Visalia and you can ride in it

One of the last remaining B-17 bombers still flying will call Visalia home for the next week and you have the chance to fly in it.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) --
It's part of a tour by the Arizona Commemorative Air Force Museum. The bomber, called 'Sentimental Journey', was built in 1944 and flew missions in the Pacific Theater of World War Two. It has been restored and is maintained by volunteers.

Ten dollar tours at the Visalia Airport are available from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. through Thursday, and from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

To fly-- you'll have to fork out a little more. Prices range from $425 to $850 flights take place Friday through Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
