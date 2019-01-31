ANIMAL COMPASSION TEAM

Orloff Jewelers holding fundraiser to benefit Animal Compassion Team

Animal Compassion Team (ACT) and Orloff Jewelers have joined forces to help several animals looking for homes in the Central Valley.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Raffle tickets are $20 and can be purchased at Orloff Jewelers on Saturday, February 9 and Sunday, February 10 between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Entering the 'Love is a 4 legged Word' gives you the chance to win a Pink Sapphire Diamond Drop Pendant valued at $600.

Raffle tickets are $20 and can be purchased at Orloff Jewelers on Saturday, February 9 and Sunday, February 10 between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Animal Compassion Team (ACT) and Orloff Jewelers have joined forces to help several animals looking for homes in the Central Valley.



On Feb. 14th a winner will be drawn at 4 p.m. and Orloff Jewelers says it will cover all adoptions fees for anyone who shows up and decides to adopt an animal.

According to Orloff Jewelers, 100 percent of the proceeds will benefit Animal Compassion Team.
