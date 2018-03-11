Parents talk children's safety after attempted kidnapping in Selma

Parents in Selma are being pro-active to ensure their kids are safe after an attempted kidnap last week.Parents held a community meeting Sunday afternoon to share information after a person reportedly tried to kidnap a middle school student in Selma last Tuesday.A 13- year old girl from Abraham Lincoln Middle School told police she was nearly abducted while on her way to school. The girl says a man in a car grabbed her, but she fought back and was able to get away.Sunday, parents met at the Pizza Planet in Selma, to talk about educating the community and supporting the local police department.