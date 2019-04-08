'Party like it's 1919:' Fresno Historical Society celebrates centennial

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Flapper dresses, bow ties, and a speakeasy were part of the fun at Kearney Park.Kearney Mansion looked like a scene out of the Great Gatsby as the Fresno Historical Society celebrated its centennial.300 people attended Saturday night's gala which included period costumes, entertainment, and casino games. All in fun, of course, and for a good cause.Fresno Historical Society has preserved some of the most precious photos and documents in the county since 1919.ABC30 is a proud sponsor of the gala.