Party of the year in downtown Fresno

It may only be March but the party of the year was in downtown Fresno.The Broadway Event Center put together the first-ever Alley Wave alley party on Broadway between Inyo and Mono Street.Organizers say they saw hundreds of people of all ages--some for the music, some for the food, some trickling in from the soccer game. They say it is a celebration to capture the new downtown Fresno vibe."It's super good energy with all different types of people and everyone's been really cool," said General Manager Desirae Washington.Organizers are hoping to have this event again. They say as many times as the city will allow.