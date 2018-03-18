FRESNO DOWNTOWN

Party of the year in downtown Fresno

EMBED </>More Videos

It may only be March but the party of the year is going on in downtown Fresno right now. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
It may only be March but the party of the year was in downtown Fresno.

The Broadway Event Center put together the first-ever Alley Wave alley party on Broadway between Inyo and Mono Street.

Organizers say they saw hundreds of people of all ages--some for the music, some for the food, some trickling in from the soccer game. They say it is a celebration to capture the new downtown Fresno vibe.

"It's super good energy with all different types of people and everyone's been really cool," said General Manager Desirae Washington.

Organizers are hoping to have this event again. They say as many times as the city will allow.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventspartyfresno downtownFresno - Downtown
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FRESNO DOWNTOWN
Celebrity Chef hopes to bring new life to Downtown Fresno
New restaurants heading to downtown Fresno
Hundreds in downtown Fresno celebrate Mexican Independence Day
Business looking to help revitalize Downtown Fresno with four-wheel bikes
New rock-and-roll mural in downtown Fresno
More fresno downtown
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Horse racing is back at the Big Fresno Fair
Your Weekend
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Big Fresno Fair 2018 Information
Discounted days at the Big Fresno Fair
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News