events

Annual Peach Blossom Festival at Fresno State canceled due to coronavirus concerns

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Coronavirus fears have prompted officials to cancel this year's Peach Blossom Festival at Fresno State.

The festival draws thousands of students from dozens of schools each spring to the university. It is the first time in 62 years the event will not take place.

The event was scheduled for Thursday and Friday, but since many are currently concerned about attending large gatherings, the CSU Chancellor's Office decided to cancel the festival.

RELATED: Fresno State operating as normal as COVID-19 outbreak continues

Organizers are asking for patience as they work to issue refunds for the event. They say if you have pre-ordered t-shirts, those are still available for pick-up at their Fresno State office in Speech Arts 104.

"Thank you for your understanding. We, the directors, as well as our student team, are disappointed to not be able to see and congratulate the work of you and your students in preparation for this event," officials said in a press release.

Officials added they hope to see all the students at next year's festival.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfresnofresno countyfresno stateeducationeventscommunity
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EVENTS
Central Valley community finds new way to fundraise for Kids Day
Austin cancels SXSW amidst coronavirus fears
Kids Day 2020 canceled due to concerns over coronavirus, organizers say
World's largest bounce house to return to Fresno
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Parlier High School first Valley school to close amid coronavirus concerns
South Valley sees most significant rainfall for the first time since January
Fresno man's car vandalized with racial slurs as Coronavirus outbreak continues
Valley schools, businesses making extra cleaning efforts amid Coronavirus outbreak
Central Valley community finds new way to fundraise for Kids Day
Live coronavirus updates: Grand Princess cruise ship arrives at Port of Oakland
Police identify woman shot, killed in Dinuba officer-involved shooting
Show More
Stolen Land Rover flips on side, trapping suspect after DTLA police chase
Coronavirus: UCLA, USC, LMU canceling in-person classes
Valley Children's Hospital has helped this family for 20 years
Children of Fresno couple killed in car accident remember parents
Safety measures, limited visitation to protect residents at Valley senior centers
More TOP STORIES News