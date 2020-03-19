FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local pet fashion show was brought online after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancelation of the in-person show and fundraiser.
Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center announced earlier this week that their annual Fundraiser Dinner and Pet Fashion Show was canceled after new guidelines were implemented to slow the transmission of COVID-19.
Instead, the center put together a photo shoot for the contestants in their costumes. You can view the pictures in the video above.
Located in Clovis, Miss Winkles is currently open by appointment only and appointments can be made by calling 559-324-2465. You can also see which animals are up for adoption here.
Pet fashion show goes online after COVID-19 forces fundraiser cancellation
CORONAVIRUS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News