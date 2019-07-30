PG&E to host meeting in Fresno discussing wildfire safety, shutoff program

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- PG&E is hosting an open house to discuss wildfire safety, and to explain how its new shutoff program will work.
The utility company sent an e-mail out to customers announcing the meeting. They said they hope to provide tips on reducing wildfire risk.
The meeting will be held on Monday, August 12 at the Piccadilly In on McKinley in Fresno from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Those who are unable to attend can learn more from PG&E's available webinars.
View the webinar schedule here.
