PG&E

PG&E to host meeting in Fresno discussing wildfire safety, shutoff program

Summer is still more than a month away but fire crews have already battled 470 wildfires across the state so far.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- PG&E is hosting an open house to discuss wildfire safety, and to explain how its new shutoff program will work.

The utility company sent an e-mail out to customers announcing the meeting. They said they hope to provide tips on reducing wildfire risk.

The meeting will be held on Monday, August 12 at the Piccadilly In on McKinley in Fresno from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Those who are unable to attend can learn more from PG&E's available webinars.

View the webinar schedule here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventssafetypg&ewildfire
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PG&E
Power restored to more than 14,000 customers in Madera County foothills
California utility customers sue over wildfire law
PG&E says power line inspections revealed 10,000 problems
Woman injured after hitting Fresno power pole
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gilroy police locate bag of ammo in creek, shotgun in suspect's car
Serial rapist who terrorized Fresno's Tower District denied parole
Fresno woman hospitalized after being infected with West Nile Virus
Gov. Newsom signs bill on presidential tax returns
Woman killed in crash involving big rig in Madera County
2 Walmart employees killed by co-worker, officials say
Kabab City hiring 20 people for new location in Fresno
Show More
School board keeps superintendent despite backlash over active shooter drill
Mexican authorities arrest suspect in killing of Fresno car dealership owner
What we know about 3 killed in garlic festival shooting
Capital One data breach affects 100 million customers
Heartbroken grandmother remembers Gilroy shooting victim Trevor Irby
More TOP STORIES News