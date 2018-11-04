FRESNO STATE

Phi Mu raises over $10k for Valley Children's Hospital

Nathaly Juarez
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Phi Mu hosted the first ever Dance Marathon at Fresno State.

The sorority's goal was to raise $10,000 but ended up raising, $10,261 from fundraising.

All the money raised will go directly to the Children's Miracle Network Hospital, Valley Children's.

"We loved doing this event because it got our chapter involved within the community, the hospital, as well as the children of the hospital. We plan on keeping Dance Marathon going and increasing our goal to $15,000 next year!" said sorority member Jade Riggins.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsfresno stateValley childrens hospital
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FRESNO STATE
Fresno State ranked #16 in College Football Playoff Rankings
Fresno State moves up to #16 in the AP Top 25 Poll
Hundreds of high school students play loud and proud at Bulldog Stadium
Tedford downplays Bulldogs' ranking
More fresno state
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Tiny houses are a big attraction for the "Fresno Home Show" this weekend
Catholic Charities opens newly remodeled Thrift Shop
Kids of late firefighter on 'Shark Tank' pitch: 'It was his dream'
Madera Pomegranate, Fruit and Nut Festival kicks off tomorrow
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Man shot and killed at wedding reception in Fresno County
Early morning house fire forces 14 people out, including 9 children
Homemade device designed to steal mail found at US Post Office
Teachers in border wall Halloween costumes put on paid leave
Off-duty deputy punched, robbed while sleeping in vehicle in OC
Police: Florida teen killed mom after arguing over bad grade
Fresno State moves up to #16 in the AP Top 25 Poll
Charlotte woman at center of harassing rant in viral video turns herself in
Show More
Know your voter rights before Election Day
Central Fresno traffic light knocked out by impaired driver, police say
Woman shot multiple times in Central Fresno
Police investigating drive by shooting in Central Fresno
California voter registration hits all-time high ahead of midterm elections
More News