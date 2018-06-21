Pinata Fest coming to Roeding Park in Fresno

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=3631166" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Pinatas are a birthday party staple, and this weekend they are taking center stage at second annual Pinata Festival.

Pinatas are a birthday party staple, and this weekend they are taking center stage at second annual Pinata Festival.The event will be taking place at Roeding Park Playland and will have something for the whole family. They' will have pinata making workshops and even a pinata competition.People will also be able to enjoy live music, a car show, and performances from different dance groups.Pinata Fest is this Saturday from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. You will have to pay for parking, but the event is free.