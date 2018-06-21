GOOD NEWS

Pinata Fest coming to Roeding Park in Fresno

EMBED </>More Videos

The event will be taking place at Roeding Park Playland and will have something for the whole family. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Pinatas are a birthday party staple, and this weekend they are taking center stage at second annual Pinata Festival.

The event will be taking place at Roeding Park Playland and will have something for the whole family. They' will have pinata making workshops and even a pinata competition.

People will also be able to enjoy live music, a car show, and performances from different dance groups.

Pinata Fest is this Saturday from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. You will have to pay for parking, but the event is free.
EMBED More News Videos

Pinatas are a birthday party staple, and this weekend they are taking center stage at second annual Pinata Festival.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsfestivalfresnofresno countyFresno - Central
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GOOD NEWS
Man uses old fortune cookie numbers to win $1 million
Swans rescued from Florence make a new friend
Swans rescued from Florence make a new friend
Strangers save 2 people in dramatic flooding rescue
Girl, 4, named Florence helps victims of Hurricane Florence
More good news
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Horse racing is back at the Big Fresno Fair
Your Weekend
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Big Fresno Fair 2018 Information
Discounted days at the Big Fresno Fair
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News