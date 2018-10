A number of people got a break from the heat Saturday with some free ice cream in exchange for a blood donation.The second day of Pint for Pint took place at several Central California Blood Center locations. The event lasted from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.Organizers said this is one of their most popular blood drives for those in need.Pint for Pint kicked off Friday with 757 donors.ABC30 is a proud sponsor of this event.