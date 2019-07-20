abc30 community

Pint For Pint Blood Drive

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One pint of blood can save three lives!

ABC30 is teaming up with Central California Blood Center and Baskin Robbins for the 32nd Annual Pint for Pint Blood Drive on August 2 and 3, 2019.

Donate a pint of blood and receive a coupon for a free pint of Baskin Robbin's ice cream. It is a great way to cool off and give back!

Central California Blood Center needs 5,000 pints of blood a month to meet the needs of our community. ABC30 will be live all day sharing stories and asking donors to come in.

Central California Blood Center Locations:
  • 4343 West Herndon Ave, Fresno

  • 1010 East Perrin Ave, Fresno

  • 1196 East Shaw Ave #102, Fresno

  • 2245 West Caldwell Ave, Visalia


    • Additional Donor Site:
  • Sierra Vista Mall, Clovis


    • Find more information at DonateBlood.org or by calling (559) 389-LIFE.
