ABC30 is teaming up with Central California Blood Center and Baskin Robbins for the 32nd Annual Pint for Pint Blood Drive on August 2 and 3, 2019.
Donate a pint of blood and receive a coupon for a free pint of Baskin Robbin's ice cream. It is a great way to cool off and give back!
Central California Blood Center needs 5,000 pints of blood a month to meet the needs of our community. ABC30 will be live all day sharing stories and asking donors to come in.
Central California Blood Center Locations:
Additional Donor Site:
Find more information at DonateBlood.org or by calling (559) 389-LIFE.