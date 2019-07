Central California Blood Center Locations:

Additional Donor Site:

Sierra Vista Mall, Clovis

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One pint of blood can save three lives!ABC30 is teaming up with Central California Blood Center and Baskin Robbins for the 32nd Annual Pint for Pint Blood Drive on August 2 and 3, 2019.Donate a pint of blood and receive a coupon for a free pint of Baskin Robbin's ice cream. It is a great way to cool off and give back!Central California Blood Center needs 5,000 pints of blood a month to meet the needs of our community. ABC30 will be live all day sharing stories and asking donors to come in.Find more information at DonateBlood.org or by calling (559) 389-LIFE.