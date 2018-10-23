HOUSING

Plan approved for new development in Northwest Clovis

EMBED </>More Videos

The Urban Village is designed to accommodate 30,000 people.

By
CLOVIS, Calif. --
Northwest Clovis is soon becoming the land of opportunity.

At least that's the message dozens of commercial brokers, property owners and local business owners learned about the city's newest project Heritage Grove

Conceptually similar to Loma Vista in the Southeast portion of Clovis, the roughly 4 square mile project is bordered by Willow, Shepherd, Copper, and Sunnyside.

Previous landowners the Ricchiuti family farmed on the area for decades.

"I think we're all proud of the city that Clovis has become and this is a good way to continue that in a responsible way," said Ricchiuti family representative Arakel Arisian.

The Urban Village is designed to accommodate 30,000 people.

"This is going to have a wide mix of housing, everything from 2 units to the acre to multi-family so all incomes can live in this area," said Community and Economic Development Director Andy Haussler.

Haussler says there are also commercial and retail opportunities.

Though the master plan has been approved to move forward, each individual developer, taking part, will have to go through the same approval process.

As for improvements to the land, Haussler says the developers will be building the infrastructure as they develop.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventshousinghousing marketreal estate developmentClovis
HOUSING
CA ranks 3rd on list of least affordable states, analysis finds
Tesoro Viejo set to open to public on October 20
New Madera County housing development brings new coffee bar for the community
Tiny homes coming to Old Town Clovis
More housing
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
One winning ticket sold in South Carolina for $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot
What are the odds of you winning the largest jackpot in lottery history?
Fresno County passes zone change for new animal adoption center
Fresno State hosts free movie screening of 'Ant-Man and the Wasp'
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Man sets home on fire after using blowtorch to kill spiders
Eight California players match 5 of 6 numbers in $1.6B Mega Millions drawing
21 businesses burglarized, at least $45,000 stolen in Fresno County
Woman saves husband's life, gives birth in the same week
"Evidence does not support verdict" in Greyhound bus crash case
Small plane crashes on 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills
Fresno County passes zone change for new animal adoption center
New criminal case may answer social media questions about Clovis principal Gavin Gladding
Show More
Police release new photos of SUV and driver involved in Central Fresno hit and run
Deputies find marijuana grow while searching for shooting suspect
Report names 263 Catholic clergy accused of sexual misconduct in Bay Area
Fresno DA files accessory charges in hit-and-run killing of Clovis Unified vice principal
Hurricane Willa closes in on Mexican resort area
More News