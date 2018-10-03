Police Nationwide and locally celebrate National Coffee with a Cop Day

A cup of coffee, that's all it takes to start a conversation."what do we do when we have a cup of coffee, we talk about anything," said Danny Kim, Detective with the Fresno Police Department.On National Coffee with a Cop Day law enforcement nationwide reached out to meet the people they serve in their neighborhoods. In Northeast, Fresno Police gathered at a McDonald's in hopes of clearing up any misinformation and bridge the gap between them and the community."There is no agenda, no topic," said Kim. "It's basically just a good cup of coffee to carry on a conversation and to address some of the concerns they may have and build that relationship."This is the first time Roger Matoba attended the event. He saw it as the perfect opportunity to have his concerns addressed."I wanted to get some information on what to do about traffic on my street," said Matoba.He had all his questions answered and left with a new found understanding of what it means to be an officer."they are human beings too and they are just trying to do their job and they have to make split-second decisions about what to do and I commend that," said Matoba.The Northeast policing district is doing much more than just this event to connect with the public. In the past, they've done cookies with cops to meet children. Bicycle units are also making police more approachable on the streets. Detective Danny Kim with the Fresno Police Department says it's also reducing crime."statistics show that crimes on the Shaw corridor have dropped dramatically especially the El Dorado Park area," he said.the Police Department has Coffee with Cop events throughout the year. Kim said they will continue doing these to strengthen ties.