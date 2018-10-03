COFFEE

Police Naitonwide and locally celebrate National Coffee with a Cop Day

EMBED </>More Videos

Police Nationwide and locally celebrate National Coffee with a Cop Day

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A cup of coffee, that's all it takes to start a conversation.

"what do we do when we have a cup of coffee, we talk about anything," said Danny Kim, Detective with the Fresno Police Department.

On National Coffee with a Cop Day law enforcement nationwide reached out to meet the people they serve in their neighborhoods. In Northeast, Fresno Police gathered at a McDonald's in hopes of clearing up any misinformation and bridge the gap between them and the community.

"There is no agenda, no topic," said Kim. "It's basically just a good cup of coffee to carry on a conversation and to address some of the concerns they may have and build that relationship."

This is the first time Roger Matoba attended the event. He saw it as the perfect opportunity to have his concerns addressed.

"I wanted to get some information on what to do about traffic on my street," said Matoba.

He had all his questions answered and left with a new found understanding of what it means to be an officer.

"they are human beings too and they are just trying to do their job and they have to make split-second decisions about what to do and I commend that," said Matoba.

The Northeast policing district is doing much more than just this event to connect with the public. In the past, they've done cookies with cops to meet children. Bicycle units are also making police more approachable on the streets. Detective Danny Kim with the Fresno Police Department says it's also reducing crime.

"statistics show that crimes on the Shaw corridor have dropped dramatically especially the El Dorado Park area," he said.

the Police Department has Coffee with Cop events throughout the year. Kim said they will continue doing these to strengthen ties.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventscoffeepolice
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COFFEE
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
Happy National Coffee Day! Celebrate with deals and steals
Krispy Kreme celebrates National Coffee Day with 2 coffee creations
Fresno coffeehouse using compostable straws, cups
More coffee
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Horse racing is back at the Big Fresno Fair
Your Weekend
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Big Fresno Fair 2018 Information
Discounted days at the Big Fresno Fair
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Show More
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
Transgender student wants to run for homecoming queen, says principal wouldn't allow it
Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo left off Portugal squad for upcoming matches
More News