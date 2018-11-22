POVERELLO HOUSE

Poverello House serves up warm meals for Thanksgiving to those in need

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
In the spirit of the Thanksgiving holiday, hundreds enjoyed a hearty breakfast and a big Thanksgiving feast at Fresno's Poverello House today.

About 70 volunteers showed up before dawn to set the tables and prepare the meals.

This year, before the meals were served, members of the First Galilee Missionary Baptist Church passed out warm blankets.

ABC30 talked to a man who has been homeless for a year but today he said the holiday was filled with an overwhelming feeling of gratitude.

"It feels like the real McCoy home, you know and that's just not a feeling from the weather, that's from inside which is- you feel it," said Michael Paccassi.

"We are providing that beacon of hope for them to be able to be enriched and it's really what Papa Mike had set up once he started this organization back in 1973 is really enriching the lives and spirits of all who pass their way," said Cruz Avila, CEO of Poverello House.

Two meals are provided on Thanksgiving -- a hot breakfast and a traditional turkey dinner with all the fixings.

The number of people served Thanksgiving dinner at the Poverello House has been down in recent years. Officials say it's because other community groups are also providing meals on this day.
