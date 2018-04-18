Pre-applications accepted soon for 'Section 8' program

Families in Fresno County struggling to pay rent can now get help.The Fresno Housing Authority will soon start accepting online pre-applications for the Section 8 program.The program offers rental assistance or affordable housing to low-income families.The Fresno Housing Authority expects between 65,000 to 70,000 applications during the two-week application process.When funding becomes available pre-applicants will be randomly selected through a lottery system and will receive assistance through Fresno County.The pre-application period begins May 1st.Applicants must have a valid email account set up prior to completing the pre-application.Applicants that do not have access to a computer or mobile device can apply at any Fresno County Library or at a computer lab at some Fresno Housing properties.