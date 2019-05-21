Pre-zone lays out plan for new mixture of homes, retailers in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis city leaders have plans to turn the four square mile area northeast of Behymer and Willow avenues into a thriving residential community -- complete with various elevations and retail services to go along with new schools."It's about a 208 acre area that includes retail commercial, retail services and office type uses," said city planner Bryan Araki. "Something that will go hand and hand with the school district and Community College."Nearly 600 homes have already been approved for construction. But before any dirt can be turned, the planning commission must first get the approval from the city council Monday night to pre-zone the area that will eventually be known as Heritage Grove."It's new to our area where you have the urban village type of development," Araki said.But other California cities have been doing it for years.Araki likens the concept to San Jose's Santana Row, a mixed-use concept that will provide residents with a number of options within walking distance along private streets."You're talking about bottom floor commercial services, maybe second-floor residential, some higher densities," he said. "They built in a lot of food services."It is a part of town that is underserved commercially, and city officials say developers have shown great interest."This is an area that does need services and with the college right there they're having to drive to go to lunch or go to dinner pretty far away," Araki said. "If they can walk across the street it makes sense."The city council is expected to approve the pre-zone during Monday night's meeting.Officials say it is still too early to know when construction on the first phase of Heritage Grove might begin.