Premier Bridal Showcase comes to Downtown Fresno

Local brides prepared to tie the knot at the Premier Bridal Show in Downtown Fresno.Thousands attended the event at the Fresno Convention Center.Many learned about new trends like special lighting fixtures that can fancy up wedding venues.Organizers say the event was also great for local businesses who participated as vendors."We have over 100 local vendors all wedding related everything from cakes to limos to venues to caterers," said Robin Montgomery.Premier Bride says the color of the year is coral and they also say gowns that are satin and not laced are coming back in style, along with long trains.The bridal show comes to the Valley every January and August.