Crews are hard at work paving the future of the Calwa community in Southeast Fresno.It all starts with $1.3 million project to fix Orange Avenue, that is years in the making. The City of Fresno and Fresno County are uniting forces to improve the street from Jensen to California Avenue.Sal Quintero, chairman of the Fresno County Board of Supervisors says the project is all part of an effort to invest back into the community."We still know about Calwa, we still care about Calwa, and we are working hard to bring it back."The road runs through a handful of major businesses. With the improvement, they're hoping to attract even more."I want this to be a major industrial corridor for the folks that live in these neighborhoods, I want them to be able to have jobs that they don't have to drive 10 miles to," said Luiz Chavez, Councilmember, District 5.Chavez grew up in the neighborhood and understands some of the struggles."I would ride my bike here and would hit potholes and a bunch of other objects in the road," said Chavez.Now, that's a problem of the past. The new road will even include a bike lane"The children, the families, can now take a bike ride as a family on the street and be safe," said Chavez. "I think it is going to be very good for our neighborhood.Currently, a $3 million revitalization project is underway at Calwa. 95 tons of garbage were recently cleaned up from the neighborhood. They're also working to fix the community pool."We are putting our best foot forward and saying, hey, come look at us," said Quintero.