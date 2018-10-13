Queer Out Awards Gala to recognize members of LGBTQ community

A black-tie event was held in Downtown Fresno tonight to recognize members of the queer and LGBT plus community.The "Queer Out Awards Gala" took place at the Radisson Hotel on Van Ness Avenue.Organizers say one straight ally to the community, a nonprofit organization and a local business were also acknowledged for their positive contributions to the Valley."Our hope is next year is just kind of build it and keep going bigger, bigger and bigger we'd like to recognize more faces in the community and give those faces a voice," said CommonSpace Matt Broughton.Local nonprofit CommonSpace put on the event that nearly 400 people attended.A total of nine awards were handed out.