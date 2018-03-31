Rally to support transgender community in Northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --Community members lined the sidewalk near Blackstone and Shaw for Fresno's "Transgender Day of Visibility" to support the transgender community in northeast Fresno.
Organizers say the event brings positive attention to the accomplishments of transgender people around the world.
Marchers held signs and chanted phrases reflecting the theme of the event"trans thriving".
Local activists kicked off the event speaking about ways to increase visibility for the transgender community.