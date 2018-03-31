TRANSGENDER

Rally to support transgender community in Northeast Fresno

EMBED </>More Videos

Community members lined the sidewalk near Blackstone and Shaw for Fresno's "Transgender Day of Visibility". (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Community members lined the sidewalk near Blackstone and Shaw for Fresno's "Transgender Day of Visibility" to support the transgender community in northeast Fresno.

Organizers say the event brings positive attention to the accomplishments of transgender people around the world.

Marchers held signs and chanted phrases reflecting the theme of the event"trans thriving".

Local activists kicked off the event speaking about ways to increase visibility for the transgender community.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventstransgenderprotest
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRANSGENDER
Transgender student wants to run for homecoming queen, says principal wouldn't allow it
Former Fresno Starbucks employee sues for gender discrimination
Suspect charged for murder of man dressed as woman
Homeless women harassed in shower, lawsuit says
More transgender
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Horse racing is back at the Big Fresno Fair
Your Weekend
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Big Fresno Fair 2018 Information
Discounted days at the Big Fresno Fair
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News