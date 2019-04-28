Red Cross 'sounds the alarm' for fire safety, passes out free smoke detectors in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hundreds of volunteers with the Red Cross spent the day in central Fresno to sound the alarm on the importance of fire safety.
This afternoon they went door to door, in the Fresno High community installing more than 600 smoke detectors.
Organizers said every home they can make safer is another life they can save.
"If you have families and kids grandkids you really don't want to take a risk on that and unfortunately sometimes these can be expensive for families," said Nicole Maul. "So if we can help a family by saving them that cost its just such a good feeling."
This event was made possible in partnership with Fresno Fire, NextGen Philanthropy, PG&E, Chevron and Southern California Edison.
Red Cross installs smoke alarms year-round throughout Fresno County.
If you're interested in volunteering or want to learn more about fire safety, click here.
