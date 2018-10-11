LOCALISH

Reedley couple surprised by the global love affair for their luffa sponges

EMBED </>More Videos

Reedley couple surprised by the global love affair for their luffa sponges

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A Reedley couple had no idea they were about to set off a global love affair with luffa sponges.

What started out as a hobby for Nathan and Sherri Pauls has now become a full-time job. Nathan actually retired a few years ago.

Luffa sponges now take up most of the space inside the Pauls' kitchen and living room. Orders have been coming in from all over the US and beyond.

Nathan Pauls explained, "Just this morning, I filled some from Germany, Belgium, UK, Australia."

An Action News story in July gave 'Luffa Gardens' a boost at the Old Town Farmers Market. But when the product was featured on our ABC digital brand "Localish," which airs coast to coast and on social media, it drew over 12 million views.

Paul said, "We never expect this to happen. Our business has blown up and I'm not eating or sleeping basically."

4-5 hours a night is all he gets and he has to turn his phone off. "Every time an order comes in it goes 'Bing!'"

Luffas aren't just used for the shower and kitchen. He showed us smaller sponges, "My wife and daughter use these every single day. These are facial scrubbers."

Many consumers think luffa is a sea sponge but these actually grow on the vine in Nathan's backyard. He hopes to have them harvested before the winter freeze. Paul said, "We always wait for them to turn completely yellow or brown."

They're not ready until they start to dry.

'Luffa Gardens' has clearly shaken up the market. The cucumber-like vegetable needs to soak in water so Nathan can take the skin off.

Paul still had a luffa supply from the July harvest. After they're shipped, Nathan may have to take a production break.

He said, "It had started to slow down a little bit and now has started to resurge and I'm tired but I'm very grateful ."

Next season Nathan Pauls will put up a greenhouse installed so he can meet a suddenly growing demand for his products. He'll also have to hire help to move this organic, biodegradable sponge to the market. He said, "It's the greatest thing."

Paul has been waking up at 3:30 in the morning to start filling those orders. His wife Sherri helps out when she comes home from her teaching job.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventshealth carebeauty productslocalishReedley
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Huron Police delayed moving into new building
Fresno sells parking lot to baseball team and debates how to spend the money
Meet the 'Pumpkin Queen of the San Joaquin'
Event honors Top 10 female professionals in the Valley
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Woman arrested, accused of stealing more than $600,000 from produce company
Man injured in Southwest Fresno shooting, police looking for suspects
Woman hit and killed by car in Central Fresno
Semi-truck collides with Highway 99 overpass in Atwater causing closure
Huron Police delayed moving into new building
Northeast Fresno academy teaching preschool children Spanish
Fresno sells parking lot to baseball team and debates how to spend the money
Kanye West meeting Trump at White House
Show More
Reasons why your cell may be a risky call
2 men accused of raping toddler and filming it
Police called on black man babysitting white children
Two men risk their lives for a selfie at a Texas gun range
Toddlers get a hold of crack cocaine at New York day care
More News