Reedley Fiesta kicks off as it celebrates 50 years of the frog jump

Reedley's fiesta kicks off this weekend

REEDLEY, Calif. (KFSN) --
Reedley's Fiesta kicks off today.

The two-day event starts with plenty of food and entertainment at Pioneer Park Friday afternoon.

Things heat up Saturday morning with the Fiesta parade down G Street in downtown Reedley.

That'll be followed by the famous frog jump contest at 12:30 p.m.

This year, the Greater Reedley Chamber of Commerce is celebrating 50 years of the frog jump.

That led to the introduction of a new Fiesta mascot, a frog named Ribberto!

The kids can meet him both Friday and Saturday.
