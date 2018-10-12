Reedley Fiesta kicks off as it celebrates 50 years of the frog jump

Reedley's Fiesta kicks off today.The two-day event starts with plenty of food and entertainment at Pioneer Park Friday afternoon.Things heat up Saturday morning with the Fiesta parade down G Street in downtown Reedley.That'll be followed by the famous frog jump contest at 12:30 p.m.This year, the Greater Reedley Chamber of Commerce is celebrating 50 years of the frog jump.That led to the introduction of a new Fiesta mascot, a frog named Ribberto!The kids can meet him both Friday and Saturday.