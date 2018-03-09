BIG FRESNO FAIR

Registration begins for Big Fresno Fair's Big Band Review

The Big Fresno Fair is months away but organizers are already looking for bands to be a part of this year's Big Band Review. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Big Fresno Fair is months away but organizers are already looking for bands to be a part of this year's Big Band Review.

The annual event takes place on opening day, which is on October 3.

Junior high and high school marching bands from around the state will compete for $15,000 in cash prizes and trophies. The top prize at the high school level will receive $2,000 and the first 20 to register are guaranteed a minimum of $500 each in prize money just for participating.

For information on how to sign up, call the Big Fresno Fair office: 559-650-3247
