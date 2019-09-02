community

Riders hit the road to honor two correctional deputies shot in the line of duty

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A big group of people got on their bikes to honor the correctional deputies shot at the Fresno County jail three years ago.

Riders bought tickets and hit the road for the Line of Duty Motorcycle Run Saturday at Clawson Honda in Fresno.

The group rode to recognize Fresno deputies Juanita Davila and Malama Scanlan.

Organizers hope the event makes a difference for the deputies' families.

"So all the money being raised here is going back to the children who are going to college. And it's helping, supporting the family three years later," said program president Eulalio Gomez.

Davila and Scanlan both survived the jail shooting, but Officer Scanlan is still in a hospital making a very slow recovery from a brain injury.
