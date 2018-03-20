Rita's Italian Ice giving away Italian ice in celebration of the first day of spring

How do you make your first day of spring sweeter? With some free treats, of course!Rita's Italian Ice is celebrating its 26th annual First Day of Spring Celebration Tuesday with the famous Free Italian Ice Giveaway. Stores nationwide are expected to give away more than a million cups of Italian ices-- including it's newest location in Fresno's Manchester Center.This year, Rita's customers also have a chance to win a year's worth of free ices-- and a trip to Miami!Just fill out their form on Facebook and share your best excuse to escape from everyday life.