'Roar and Pour:' Fresno Chaffee Zoo to host unlimited beer tasting event

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- "Roar & Pour" is this week at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo.Guests at this unlimited beer tasting event can stroll through the zoo after hours and sample a variety of the Central Valley's most popular local craft breweries, live music, and food specials.Guests will receive a commemorative glass to sample beer from nine breweries and two wineries.The Spring Beer Festival takes place Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.Tickets are $45.