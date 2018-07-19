GOOD NEWS

Robert Golden returns to the Valley and takes kids on shopping spree

EMBED </>More Videos

Robert Golden is ready to start a new chapter with the Kansas City Chiefs after six seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but before heading to training camp the former Edison High (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Robert Golden is ready to start a new chapter with the Kansas City Chiefs after six seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but before heading to training camp, the former Edison High standout took a group of book-smart kids on a shopping spree.

Christmas came early for ten lucky kids from West Fresno.

Sporting his new Chiefs #22 jersey, Robert Golden came home to take the students on a shopping spree at Dick's Sporting Goods.

Golden explained, "Our whole deal was to just bring in some kids from the community I grew up in. Just to show them that, hey man, if you need some stuff for school or for the upcoming season, I just want to be there to support that."

The hand-picked kids all had good grades and are involved in a mentorship program, so they all were given $100 gift cards.

Lemoria Woods tried to steer her grandkids to the sales. She said, "Well I tried, but they overlooked because they were already determined what they were gonna get but it's just a blessing that they came, and they got to get what they wanted."

All of the kids wore shirts which carried an anti-bullying message. Golden wanted to bring his community closer.

Dasani McCoy, an 8th grader, said, "He tells us to be on our best behavior and act like we got some sense."

Rob figured this was a golden opportunity to reward students who are looking to the future. He said, "To see a smile on the kids' faces that's why we do it for."

The kids were pretty good at math too. They all checked out with items close to a hundred bucks.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsKansas City ChiefsAction News Sportsstudentsgood newsfeel goodFresno - West CentralFresno - Southwest
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GOOD NEWS
Man uses old fortune cookie numbers to win $1 million
Swans rescued from Florence make a new friend
Swans rescued from Florence make a new friend
Strangers save 2 people in dramatic flooding rescue
Girl, 4, named Florence helps victims of Hurricane Florence
More good news
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Horse racing is back at the Big Fresno Fair
Your Weekend
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Big Fresno Fair 2018 Information
Discounted days at the Big Fresno Fair
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News