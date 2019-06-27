Roseanne Barr cancels Big Fresno Fair show due to scheduling conflict

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Roseanne Barr has canceled her Big Fresno Fair show due to a scheduling conflict, according to fair officials.Roseanne Barr's publicist released this statement about her scrapped performance:They say if you have purchased a ticket for the performance, you will automatically be refunded by Friday, June 28.Fair officials say if you won tickets through a promotional giveaway by the fair or any of its radio or promotional partners those tickets should be discarded.However, if you received any admission tickets through the promotional giveaway they are still valid.