Roseanne Barr cancels Big Fresno Fair show due to scheduling conflict

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Roseanne Barr has canceled her Big Fresno Fair show due to a scheduling conflict, according to fair officials.
Roseanne Barr's publicist released this statement about her scrapped performance:
"Due to scheduling issues, Roseanne Barr will not be able to perform at The Big Fresno Fair on October 8, 2019. The performance date falls on Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the year in Judaism, which was inadvertently missed when scheduling the show. She was very much looking forward to the performance and is grateful to her fans who purchased tickets to come see her return to the stage. Roseanne hopes it can be rescheduled in the future."
They say if you have purchased a ticket for the performance, you will automatically be refunded by Friday, June 28.
Fair officials say if you won tickets through a promotional giveaway by the fair or any of its radio or promotional partners those tickets should be discarded.
However, if you received any admission tickets through the promotional giveaway they are still valid.
