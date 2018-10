EMBED >More News Videos It all kicks off with professional bull riding and a concert by country award winning singer, songwriter Chris Janson.

Dust off your cowboy boots and hats, because the 104th Clovis Rodeo has started.It all kicks off with professional bull riding and a concert by country award-winning singer, songwriter Chris Janson.Each year the rodeo draws thousands to Clovis for the four-day event. You can catch the Clovis Rodeo Thursday night starting at 6:30.Tickets are still on sale, but they're going fast. Prices range from $20 to $35.