Models hit the runway Saturday morning for the Saint Agnes Women's Club Fashion Show.The event took place at the Fresno Convention Center.There was a live auction and money raised will help the Holy Cross Center for Women.The day shelter provides supportive services to about 130 women and 20 pre-school children each day-- with clothing, diapers, and even a place to take showers.Action News reporter Vanessa Vasconcelos was the emcee of the event.